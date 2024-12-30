It has been a year replete with changes and achievements, mirroring the aims of the National Strategic Vision for Local Government 2023-2030 and the 2022 electoral manifesto. The past twelve months have seen old and new challenges turned into achievements in what has been a vibrant time for local government, local and regional councils, and the families of all localities in Malta and Gozo.

2025 promises an even greater momentum that all those involved in local government will exploit in making sure it is translated into benefits and a better quality of life for all communities. Better governance and more participation, better management of resources, environmental sustainability, health awareness, and more efficiency in the service to families steadfastly remain our prerequisites for the new year.

Our declared commitment to cleaner environments, enhanced accessibility and inclusivity, security, digital transformation and connectivity will be based on further paving the way for more work to meet the challenges and savour the accomplishments. Any development in our towns and villages needs to take place in direct consultation with the residents and their councils in conformity with national objectives.

We believe in the dynamic role of all those elected representatives, participating with them and for them in exchanges and discussions of issues that may impact on their localities. The harmonised input by local government authorities, governmental, voluntary and local commercial entities will go a long way towards making many a locality’s dreams come true.

The new year will lay yet another route to a synchronised approach to all the work ahead of us. Speaking during the Budget debate in Parliament, the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government, Alison Zerafa Civelli, insisted on the need for shared decisions taken in consultation with all stakeholders, including the village and town communities empowered to decide their own future. 2025 will see a local government guided by the principle of subsidisation, with both decisions and services taken and provided in sustained consultation with residents involved.

Thirty years on from the reinception of local councils, the next important step is starting a new chapter for town and village families to have their say when local or regional projects could possibly impact on their everyday lives, their families’, and the community as a whole.

There is no doubting the yearning on the part of most young and veteran mayors and councillors for new opportunities to improve efficiency, to allow greater creativity, and a commitment to help make families feel they form a part of their local government. This engagement with the community is essential for all activities and projects undertaken by the councils succeed. The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government will be there to offer support whenever required, and a helping hand in meeting challenges and taking decisions.

During this year that is ending, we have seen the strengthening of those foundations on which the new era of local government depends. Our local and regional councils need to be at the forefront to make things happen as they seek to bring about a quality leap in the everyday lives of their families, those very people who showed their trust in them in the June elections.

The welfare of our communities remains at the heart of local government. Councillors are expected to work in unison, detached from their political fidelities, for the benefit of their localities as they seek to embellish and safeguard them for their residents’ enjoyment.

As has been shown along recent years, close collaboration with local communities will help meet the challenges of the future in a more decisive way. Our local societies need to be aware of the unprecedented geopolitical and social challenges before us. Climate change and rampaging technological developments fuel these challenges, but they also offer new opportunities even at a local level.

The €3.8 million allocation in the 2025 budget to local government is precisely meant to instigate new and positive ideas through increased funds for local and regional councils to fulfil their aims and dreams.

Funds and support programmes are available in many sectors of local government. While there is a good choice of cultural activities in our towns and villages, there is still room for more. The same goes for projects and initiatives that highlight the environment, history, public cleanliness, education, and animals, among others.

Commitment to reach such targets needs to grow in consistency with increased funding. Practical and realistic investments in projects that can serve the local economies will also benefit communities everywhere. There is place also for more initiatives that promote physical and mental health. The nation’s wellbeing is part of the wholesome package of aspirations in the local government sector.