Sustainability LIVE is coming to Malta with a major conference and expo that will bring together business and ESG leaders from various organisations and industries around the world.

Voted the top sustainability conference in 2023, Sustainability LIVE hosts regular events that encourage leaders to share ESG practices and future projects while challenging thought to inspire action.

The brand aims to provide platforms for leaders to share insights on all things sustainable through Sustainability LIVE events and their international monthly trade publication, Sustainability Magazine.

Net-zero targets, AI in sustainability, the Future of ESG and EU Reporting will be some of the topics covered during the Malta conference, which will be the first EU-based conference to be organised by Sustainability LIVE this year. Other events this year will be held in London and New York.

“This is a very significant event for anyone deeply involved in the sustainability space. We cannot wait for Maltese business leaders to get to rub shoulders with some of the most ESG influential minds working in major companies around the world,” said James Callen, Managing Director London at BizClik Media serving a digital community of 12 million executives.

This conference will take place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on October 17, 2024.

The speakers will be announced very soon, with past events having featured C-Level business leaders from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Mastercard, Schneider Electric, ING, Citigroup and Coca Cola, among many others.

Local businesses and leaders will have the opportunity to connect, learn and exchange ideas. There will also be exhibits that will surround the main conference and networking events.

Sustainability Live Malta will feature high-profile keynote speakers, fireside chats, panel discussions, and interactive sessions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with global thought leaders and discuss innovative solutions to the most pressing sustainability challenges.

It is an excellent platform to collaborate on transformative sustainability initiatives, forging dynamic partnership and indeed making meaningful change.

For more information and to secure your place visit: https://sustainability-live.com/sustainability-live-2024-malta/