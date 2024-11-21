Traffic jams built up on most main roads in the south of Malta on Thursday morning as a contractor finished off works on one of the Sta Venera tunnels.

The north-bound tunnel was closed for resurfacing at 9pm and was due to reopen at 5am on Thursday. Traffic was diverted to the other tunnel, with one lane each for north and southbound traffic.

But with the completion of works having been delayed, traffic quickly built up on Thursday morning, backing up all the way to Cottonera, according to reports.

The Malta Roads Traffic Update website said Tal-Barrani Road and Vjal Santa Lucija, Triq Għajn Dwieli in Cospicua starting from near Verdala school were jammed with traffic continuing all the way to Marsa, Zabbar Road Fgura and surrounding areas.

Both lanes on the Northbound tunnel had been reopened by 8am.