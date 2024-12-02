Hi and welcome to our baby, 6FIFTYTWO®. I am Christabelle, and together with my husband Jordan, I am thrilled to share our story with you.

Have you ever thought about it? How does your skin, face, body and indeed your whole being add up to all of you?

It’s a beautiful mystery, isn’t it? Just like our name. But more about that further down.

In many ways our evolving range of products can be seen as a constant exploration of this mystery.

For starters, our pillowcases epitomize this journey. Crafted from high-grade 22 momme pure mulberry silk, these luxurious pillowcases are clinically proven to improve skin hydration and texture, reduce fine lines and creases, minimize overnight acne breakouts, and offer anti-static benefits for softer, silkier hair.

In addition, these long-lasting and durable pillowcases suit all ages and skin types, contain no harsh chemicals. reduce frizz and tangles as well as naturally breathe and regulate temperature.

One night on our pillowcase and you’ll never want to part with it. Ever. We even help you take the best care of it. Our 6FIFTYTWO® laundry bag is crucial for maintaining its luxurious feel and longevity. The mesh wash bag acts as a protective barrier, preventing friction and damage from other garments or the washing machine itself.

All the products making up our brand add a touch of elegance to your everyday look. At the same time we strongly believe that luxury should be accessible. That’s why we work hard to ensure that all our products remain affordable without compromising on quality.

During the day, the dream-like, natural and reinvigorating experience of our pillowcases continues with our scrunchies made from the same premium silk. They are designed to protect and beautify your hair, reduce friction, prevent breakage and split ends, and retain moisture for healthier hair. Not to mention that they are hypoallergenic and extremely comfortable.

At 6FIFTYTWO® we believe in the transformative power of beauty and luxury. Our mission is to offer products that not only elevate your beauty routine but also provide a touch of elegance and sophistication to your everyday life.

Our journey is just beginning. we aspire to grow 6FIFTYTWO® into a brand synonymous with luxury, comfort, and social and environmentally mindful living. We aim to expand our product range, continually innovating to meet your beauty and wellness needs while maintaining our commitment to quality and sustainability.

Then there are our carry-all bags - a compact yet spacious solution to all your storage needs. They are designed to seamlessly fit into your daily routine and your travel adventures. They are crafted from premium cross pvc leather and lined with durable 230d twill.

All products come in a dazzling, never-ending range of colours. All items are produced in an eco-friendly manner.

We hope that 6FIFTYTWO® brings as much joy and luxury into your life as it has into ours.

And finally, the mystery revealed.

Nothing is as important as the name of our brand, 6FIFTYTWO®. It is precisely the time our daughter was born.

