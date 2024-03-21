M. Emmet Walsh, the American actor who starred in the epoch-making 1982 Ridley Scott film Blade Runner and 1984 Coen brothers debut film neo-noir film Blood Simple, died on Tuesday from cardiac arrest in a hospital in Vermont.

He starred in more than 200 films and TV shows spanning half a century.

Born on March 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, Michael Emmet Walsh was brought up in rural Vermont and graduated from New York City’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

His first film appearances go back to 1969 when he played a small role in Arthur Penn’s film Alice’s Restaurant. It took almost a decade and him being in his 40s to get a breakthrough role in Straight Time.

He was still working in his late 80s. Examples of this are appearances in TV series The Righteous Gemstones and American Gigolo.

His latest appearance was in Mario Van Peebles’ Western Outlaw Posse, released this year.

He is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh; nephew Kevin Walsh (Renee); and grandnephews Emmet and Elliot.