MADC’s decades-long tradition of staging an open-air Shakespeare play has become a fixture in Malta’s cultural calendar. Laura Bonnici explores the enduring appeal of outdoor performance – and why local theatre lovers still flock every summer to experience the works of the Bard, alfresco.

In 1938, MADC staged As You Like It as its very first outdoor Shakespeare play, performed live in the picturesque surroundings of San Anton Gardens, Attard.

Little did the already-established theatre company realise then, perhaps, that this would go on to become one of Malta’s oldest and most cherished theatrical traditions, which would still be upheld almost 80 years later and only interrupted by a World War and a global pandemic.

MADC’s production of The Merchant of Venice will be performed in traditional period costume for the first time in several years.

The extraordinary endurance of this much-loved cultural event stands testament to MADC’s longevity, to the timeless appeal of the works of William Shakespeare – and to the magic of open-air theatre.

The impact of MADC’s yearly outdoor Shakespeare on Malta’s cultural scene cannot be overstated. Today, both tourists and locals alike still love to make the most of the warmth of summer with the unique experience of engaging with classic literature, performed in nature.

While rooted in the island’s theatrical history, MADC still sets a new standard every year for high-quality performances, featuring the finest talent and set within the intimate grandeur of San Anton Gardens.

Indeed, MADC’s summer open-air tradition has also played a significant role in promoting the arts in Malta.

Not only does it provide opportunities for local actors, directors and backstage crew, but it also makes both theatre and the works of Shakespeare more accessible and tangible for new generations, allowing audiences to experience the Bard’s plays as they might have been performed in his time – an important achievement in an increasingly digital age.

The company will transform San Anton Gardens into an open-air theatre for its purpose.

Staging this summer staple in an outdoor location nonetheless presents its own challenges. Without a stage, technical equipment or changing facilities as one might find in a typical indoor theatre, MADC is more than used to transforming the stunning setting of San Anton Gardens into an open-air theatre for its purpose.

Moreover, it has also overcome a number of curveballs, including the unexpected arrival of adverse weather conditions, of various animals, such as the resident cats and peacocks, and of noise, such as festa fireworks.

These challenges have often led to creative solutions in both staging and performance, creating one-of-a-kind discoveries for the actors and memories for the audience.

This year, the club prepares to raise the (metaphorical) curtain on The Merchant of Venice, one of Shakespeare’s most highly acclaimed comedies. The famous tale sees the eponymous merchant, Antonio, take a loan from an infamous moneylender named Shylock, so that his friend Bassanio may woo the beautiful and wealthy Portia.

Shylock agrees on one condition – that Antonio either settles the debt by a certain date or gives him a pound of flesh. When the deadline passes, the ensuing courtroom drama reveals the complexities of mercy, justice and human values, and the humour that simmers underneath it all.

Directed by and starring MADC Artistic Director Stephen Oliver as Shylock, MADC’s production of The Merchant of Venice – performed in traditional period costume for the first time in several years – also features Edward Caruana Galizia as Antonio, Julia Camilleri as Portia, Gianluca Mifsud as Bassanio and a large ensemble in its excellent cast.

“MADC’s Shakespeare is more than simply an annual play; it’s a celebration of culture, community and the enduring power of live theatre,” says Stephen Oliver.

“As we return to San Anton Gardens with The Merchant of Venice, we continue a time-honoured tradition of presenting an open-air performance in an enchanting setting that has welcomed countless audiences in much the same way over the years. It’s exhilarating to be part of something that is so timeless and so loved by the people of Malta.”

MADC’s production of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice performs at San Anton Gardens, Attard, from July 19-22 and 24-28 at 8.30pm. Suitable for audiences aged 10 and above. Tickets are available at madc.com.mt.