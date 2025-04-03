The Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) has condemned Bill 125 as a "dangerous precedent" undermining democratic integrity.

In a Facebook post published just hours after the magisterial inquiries bill was approved by parliament on Wednesday, KSU expressed its “deep disappointment”, describing it as a “significant backsliding of transparency, accountability and the rule of law in Malta”.

KSU called Bill 125 a “legislative instrument aimed to restrict citizens’ right to request an independent magisterial inquiry.”

“We remain gravely concerned that this Bill will shieled those in power from scrutiny, weaken democratic oversight and continue to erode public faith in institutions,” KSU said.

“The creation of unnecessary barriers to hold wrongdoing to account has no place in a democratic society and it is regretful that today Parliament took a decision that sanctions this for the benefit of those in power.”

KSU urged politicians to “recognise the dangers of limiting both civic participation and accountability mechanisms.”