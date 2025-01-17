The Nationalist Party has renewed calls for the number of magistrates that decide domestic violence cases in court to increase, as victims are being left in limbo.

In a statement on Friday, the shadow minister Karol Aquilina and Graziella Attard Previ said at present there are effectively only two magistrates that are handling domestic violence cases.

According to figures obtained by the PN, the three magistrates had 1,601, 793 and 17 pending cases respectively, for a total of 2,411 cases.

This marks a year-on increase, up from 2,236 cases in November 2023.

“This clearly indicates that Magistrates are being asked to perform the impossible with limited resources, caused by the Government’s failure to invest adequately in human resources and the necessary infrastructure within our Courts,” they said.

“The Partit Nazzjonalista insists that any increase in the number of magistrates must be accompanied by a rise in the number of staff assigned directly to these magistrates. These staff members must have expertise and knowledge of legal and procedural practices.”

This perspective was also supposed by the conclusion made by former Judge Lawrence Quintano in the Nicolette Ghirxi inquiry.

"Regarding the number of domestic violence cases, it is necessary first that protection orders are issued as quickly as possible, including by Duty Magistrates. Secondly, if needed, the number of Magistrates should be increased, and until this is done, pending cases that have yet to be heard should be distributed among all Magistrates. These cases cannot wait,” the inquiry reads.

“Victims of domestic violence cannot remain in limbo waiting for their cases to be heard and decided by our Courts. Excessive delays represent another injustice to victims of domestic violence,” the MPs said.

“The issue of domestic violence in our country is a serious and growing problem with significant consequences for Maltese and Gozitan families and society at large. It is shocking that from 2020 to date, more than 7,000 domestic violence cases have been reported. This reality must therefore be given the priority it deserves.”