Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel has had talks in Valletta with Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

The Foreign Ministry said they discussed collaboration in areas of mutual interest for the two island nations, including tourism, fisheries, education and foreign direct investment. The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues and underlined the importance of defending multilateralism.

"The interests of small nations, particularly small island developing states (SIDS) featured high on the meeting’s agenda, as the two countries continue to actively advance the unique challenges of these countries on the international stage," the ministry added.

Borg also explained that the Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index, which Malta’s Foreign Ministry developed in partnership with the Organisation for African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) and the University of Malta’s Islands and Small States Institute (ISSI), is increasingly becoming an important benchmark to provide targeted and effective support for small island nations, particularly for SIDS.

Khaleel underscored the close relationship between Maldives and Malta, two island states that share similar characteristics and challenges, with economies that depend on similar sectors and investments. “We also collaborate in our contributions to international organisations, and we really appreciate the support that we are receiving from Malta in this regard. As small island nations, we agreed that we need to continue working together in international fora to make the voice of SIDS a common voice, to be heard louder,” Dr Khaleed said.

The two ministers also discussed educational and capacity-building opportunities, noting that in recent years maritime experts from Maldives have studied at the Malta-based International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI). Students from Maldives can also qualify to benefit from Malta’s SIDS Scholarship Programme.

Malta and the Republic of Maldives established diplomatic relations 40 years ago, on 5th March 1985.