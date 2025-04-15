Malta Airport hailed the introduction of flight services to Copenhagen, Debrecen in Hungary and London Southend as it reported that 725,134 passengers went through its gates in March, up from 633,826 in March last year.

It said on Tuesday that Italy continued to top the market leaderboard with a share of 19.6 per cent of passengers travelling through MIA in March.

Three new routes were introduced during the month, enhancing connectivity ahead of the summer. Scandinavian Airlines made its return to Malta, launching direct flights to the Danish capital of Copenhagen, opening up seamless travel options to Scandinavia.

Universal Air started operating flights to Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city, while easyJet introduced a link between Malta and London Southend.

In March, the United Kingdom retained its position as the airport’s second most popular market, accounting for 18.9 per cent of a total of 725,134 passengers who travelled last month.

Poland, Germany, and Spain rounded out the top five markets for the month.

With 851,608 seats available on flights operated to and from Malta last month, seat capacity registered double-digit growth of 17.2 per cent over 2024, MIA said, while seat load factor registered a slight drop of 2.1 per cent to stand at 85.1 per cent.

Malta International Airport welcomed 8.96 million passengers in 2024, registering growth of almost 15% over the previous year as flights were operated to 109 destinations.

Reviewing its operations over the past few months, MIA said one of the most significant achievements was the inauguration of four new aircraft parking stands as part of the Apron 8 South project. New CT scanners at the Security Screening Area and a new baggage reclaim belt were introduced.

The airport’s efforts to improve services to its guests were commended by Airports Council International through the award of the ‘Best Airport’ title. Malta International Airport also progressed to Level 4 of the international Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, a programme that supports airports in examining and improving their practices.