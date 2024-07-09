Abigail Agius Mamo has stepped down from her role as CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, the local lobby group announced on Tuesday.

Agius Mamo has been an integral part of the SME Chamber for the past 17 years and was CEO for the last 10 years, but she said now is the time for her to move to new pastures.

“I just felt that it was time for me to move after such a long period,” she told Times of Malta.

“I have had what I deem to be very successful years and I have implemented the changes and the projects I set for myself to implement. I am now ready for a new challenge and transition into a new phase.”

In a Facebook post, Agius Mamo said she will still be close to genuine businesses "as I have done throughout my professional career so far".

The statement said that during her tenure as CEO, the Malta Chamber of SMEs achieved numerous milestones, significantly enhancing the organisation’s presence and impact.

“This included a comprehensive journey of renewal while at the same time, supporting local SMEs during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

Back in 2021, the organisation's support to SMEs during the uncertain COVID-19 times gained EU-wide recognition and was awarded the EU’s Civil Solidarity prize.

"As CEO, Ms Agius Mamo performed her role with passion, inspiring the team she built to work for the continued growth and evolution of the organisation building trust, and giving a very credible voice to Malta’s SMEs to shape opinions and policies effectively," the statement continued.

The statement said another achievement spearheaded by Mamo Agius was the set up of the Malta Business Awards.

"The Malta Chamber of SMEs President and Council and staff wish to thank Ms Agius Mamo for her exceptional service and leadership and wish her all the best in her future endeavours."