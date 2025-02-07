The proposed Labour Migration Policy is "necessary", especially given the dependency of the Maltese eocnomy on foreign labour, Malta Employers said in a statement on Friday.

In its formal submissions to the authorities on the Labour Migration Policy consultation document, Malta Employers “all in all commented favourably” on the proposed policy but insisted it was “necessary to clearly define disqualification criteria and to allow for employers to explain their case through a fair and efficient appeals process.”

“The policy needs to be fine-tuned to match current and future requirements of the labour market to allow for the necessary flexibiltiy to allow economic sectors to operate smoothly, ethically and competitively.”

Malta Employers gave detailed feedback on the 32 recommendations contained in the document. Their response was based on extensive feedback received directly from almost 200 members who participated in a special webinar held last month.

The labour force migration policy introduces measures to oblige employers to favour Maltese and EU workers, retain their non-EU workers and treat them well and encourages non-EU workers who are already working in Malta to stay, upskill and integrate into Maltese communities.

It is based on four principles: retaining existing workers, protecting workers' rights and conditions, aligning labour migration to workforce needs and refocusing migration on a skills-based approach.

The policy document is open to public consultation for two months. The government plans to start rolling out its measures later this year.

Malta Employers said it has “always promoted ethical work practices and views this document as a means towards a better regulated market which could benefit exemplary employers.”

Elaborating further on the disqualification criteria, Malta Employers said that in terms of the minimum termination rate allowed prior to application (Recommendation 1), it advised that the term ‘termination’ be specified to include dismissals and redundancies, but not voluntary resignations, terminations during probation or dismissals occurring due to disciplinary measures.

Malta Employers pointed out that a considerable proportion of labour turnover in the private sector is due to high labour mobility which is often due to factors beyond the employer’s control such as employees opting to move to other, more attractive opportunities in other EU member states.

Malta Employers added that “work force retention is crucially important” as it provides benefits to employers whilst reducing recruitment and training costs.

“A stable labour force is more productive and integrated into the company culture. Employers should not be penalised because of voluntary resignations whilst there should also be a consideration for seasonal activity that may cause fluctuations in labour demand.

Malta Employers' labour migration policy position paper is available here.