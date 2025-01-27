Exante director and writer Patrick J. O’Brien was the special guest on Minn Għajnejn Barranin on Campus Radio 103.7 last weekend, where he discussed the special bond between Malta and Ireland.

During the one-hour-long programme, presented by Colin Fitz, O’Brien also discussed his life and work. Though admitting that much has changed in Malta, he considers sparse gems like his hometown Siġġiewi to represent a near-perfect preservation of the island’s quaint architecture and community spirit.

He further spoke of the importance of Malta maintaining its unique identity and culture while growing its global footprint internationally.

“Cultural heritage is crucial to maintaining a country’s identity as it preserves the unique history, values and traditions that define its character” he told Colin Fitz on 103.7 FM.