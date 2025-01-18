Malta has joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), an alliance of around 30 countries and organisations established in 2022.

GOWA confirmed Malta’s membership during an event held as part of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)’s 15th Assembly.

The alliance was established during the COP27 United Nations conference through the joint efforts of IRENA, the Danish government and the Global Wind Energy Council. Its primary task is to encourage the global uptake of offshore wind energy.

Malta has said it intends to develop offshore wind facilities through the private sector. The government has so far published a national policy concerning offshore wind power, identified two key offshore areas where such turbines could be installed and issued a preliminary qualification questionnaire for private companies interested in submitting bids for the project.

In a statement announcing its GOWA membership, the Energy Ministry said the government was committed to “contributing to collaborative initiatives within the offshore wind energy sector.”

“By engaging with international partners, Malta aims to accelerate the deployment of offshore renewable energy; a crucial element in global efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions,” the ministry said.