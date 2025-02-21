The Malta Maritime Forum has called out the lack of transparency in the planning of the new Ras Ħanżir cargo quay urging authorities to engage with industry representatives to align the development “with the needs of the sector and the country”.

In a statement on Friday, the MMF expressed its concern at the suspension of construction works on the new terminal, suggesting this could be an opportunity for all stakeholders to engage with the industry to reassess the terminal’s structure.

Infrastructure Malta recently terminated the contract for the construction of a deep-water quay at Ras Ħanżir inside Grand Harbour following delays in the implementation of the project. The €65 million project was originally scheduled to be completed by 2023.

IM said the contractor had not met the “expected level of progress”. The government agency remains “committed” to deliver the project which involves a 360-metre quay located at Ras Ħanżir between Laboratory Wharf and Fuel Wharf. The project had been awarded to the consortium Excel Sis Enerji Uretim Construction. Shareholders include Maltese and Turkish investors.

MMF CEO Kevin Borg said it was “deeply concerning that the construction of this terminal was undertaken without any consultation with the industry.”

He highlighted “alarming developments” including reports that the new terminal would not feature a dedicated roll-on/roll-off berth (RoRo) but a floating one instead, “a decision that raises serious operational concerns and limitations.”

“The MMF only became aware of this critical issue through unofficial sources, further highlighting the lack of transparency in the planning process,” Borg said.

He added that the need for a dedicated RoRo facility in the Port of Valletta “cannot be overstated”. RoRo operations are currently constrained to Laboratory Wharf “creating congestion and operational inefficiencies.”

“Statistical data clearly indicate a steady increase in trailer volumes to and from Malta, necessitating additional RoRo capacity to accomodate larger vessels and increased traffic. The growing demand for transshipment of vehicles at Valletta further underscores the urgency of expanding RoRo infrastructure,” he said.