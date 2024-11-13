Malta ranks 15th out of 190 countries that show high risks of being harmed by climate change.

This was presented as part of the results of the Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index at the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 summit, the Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to quantify vulnerability and address the acute challenges posed by climate change, particularly for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index or COVRI is a tool that provides replicable metrics to track and compare country performances focusing on climate change.

COVRI allows all countries to identify the features that expose them to the harm brought by climate change, and the measures to increase their climate resilience.

⁠Although many SIDS and Small Island States like Malta have tried to increase their climate resilience, the cost is disproportionately for them, making it more difficult and expensive to adapt.

When it comes to showing excellent resilience traits, Malta ranked 23rd out of 190 countries, although very costly to achieve.

This is often not recognised by donors and supranational institutions, making the challenges to adapt for small states even harder.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli as well as Simone Borg, Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Action, participated in multiple high-level events at COP 29.

“Small Island Developing States, including Malta, are among the most vulnerable to climate change,” Dalli said during Malta’s side event titled Fostering Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Small States and Beyond.

“Our heavy reliance on coastal economies and exposure to rising sea levels underscores the urgent need for effective adaptation strategies. The Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index is a critical step toward achieving that.”

The project, led by the Government of Malta in collaboration with the Islands and Small States Institute at the University of Malta and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States, provides a comprehensive framework for assessing climate risks and resilience globally.

Professor Stefano Moncada, Director of the Islands and Small States Institute at the University of Malta said that the Index represents a significant leap forward by addressing gaps left by traditional measures of national well-being, such as Gross National Income per capita, which fail to capture the unique vulnerabilities of SIDS.

It introduces standardised metrics to guide policymakers, enabling nations to systematically track and compare their progress in building resilience and addressing climate vulnerabilities, he said.