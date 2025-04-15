The rate of early school leavers in Malta has dropped to 9.6%, fractionally above the EU average, the Education Ministry said, citing data for 2024 by Eurostat, the EU's statistical agency.

Early school leavers are those aged 18 to 24 who achieve fewer than two O-level exams and do not continue studying or training.

The ministry hailed the data, saying it was the result of investment and a commitment to improving education results.

In 2023, Education Minister Clilfton Grima had announced a strategy to reduce the rate of early school leavers, the target being 9% by 2030. It was 10% in 2023.

In remarks on Tuesday, Grima said Malta was close to achieving the EU target of early school leavers at 9% in five years' time. Malta is now just 0.3 percentage points off the current EU average.

He said the drop in early school leavers had important implications for Maltese society as it signified greater opportunities for young people in the labour market.

The Education Ministry said Malta has been seeing a consistent decline in early school leavers since 2017

It pointed out that early school leavers amounted to 33% 20 years ago and 19% in 2012. The current rate of 9.6%, is better than in Italy, Denmark, Hungary, Germany and Spain, the ministry said.