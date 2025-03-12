The Sahel – a vast, arid expanse from Senegal to Sudan – remains one of the world’s most fragile frontiers. Its crises of governance, climate vulnerability and migration have made it a crucible of instability. Though geographically distant from Malta, its fragility sends ripples across the Mediterranean, shaping migration flows, economic disruptions and humanitarian crises.

The urgency of the Sahel crisis is no longer theoretical. In January 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS, forming the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to pursue a regional security and economic framework. This moment marks a clear shift in African geopolitics – one that reduces European influence while accelerating African-led solutions.

France’s retreat from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, after years of counterterrorism operations, signals the end of Western military primacy in the region, a void rapidly filled by other external actors, including Russia’s state-backed Africa Corps, which has formal agreements with military juntas in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

At the UN General Assembly in September 2024, Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning: Sahelian instability is not a regional crisis – it has the potential to destabilise the Horn of Africa and the Mediterranean alike.

Migration, economic turmoil and extremist threats do not respect national borders. The EU’s engagement with the Sahel must evolve, balancing immediate security concerns with long-term governance-based solutions – an area where Malta has an opportunity to contribute, not as a dominant player but as a constructive diplomatic voice.

Malta’s 2025–2026 Strategic Framework acknowledges the Sahel’s strategic relevance. At the December 2024 Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Foreign Minister Ian Borg highlighted the need for a tailored EU approach – one that moves beyond militarised counterterrorism and prioritises governance, sustainability and regional cooperation.

While Malta does not command the military reach of France or the economic power of Germany, influence is not solely measured in might. Small states have long played defining roles in shaping international policy through diplomacy, principled leadership and strategic engagement. Switzerland’s neutrality has positioned it as a trusted mediator, Norway’s peace-building efforts have had an impact disproportionate to its size and Singapore’s economic diplomacy has reshaped its global standing.

Malta, positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Africa, has the potential to serve as a diplomatic bridge between Mediterranean policy and African priorities. However, its influence will depend on how effectively it aligns EU resources with African-led initiatives.

The EU is recalibrating its engagement in the Sahel as past approaches – particularly France’s counterterrorism operations – have not resulted in long-term stability. While Italy’s migration-driven approach and Germany’s development-first lens have shaped European debates, a consensus is emerging: military interventions alone have not delivered sustainable security. The withdrawal of EUCAP Sahel Niger further underscores the EU’s need to rethink its approach, balancing security with local governance and economic resilience.

However, the security vacuum left by Western withdrawals is a reality that cannot be ignored. While military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger argue that disengagement allows for more autonomous security partnerships, extremist groups linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda have expanded their footprint. In 2023 alone, over 8,000 civilians and military personnel were killed in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger due to escalating insurgencies. Addressing governance is vital but, without security, these governance initiatives risk collapsing.

The growing presence of Russian-backed forces in Niger and Mali reflects a broader geopolitical competition for influence - Charles Sultana

Meanwhile, the growing presence of Russian-backed forces in Niger and Mali reflects a broader geopolitical competition for influence. This makes it critical for the EU to engage strategically, not just in policy but in perception-building. The Sahel has become a battleground of competing narratives: who is perceived as a reliable partner matters just as much as who is present militarily. If Europe fails to reposition itself as a long-term partner – rather than an external enforcer – its credibility will continue to erode.

The Sahel’s challenges are not solely military but deeply tied to governance and economic fragility. The region has some of the world’s highest solar energy potential, presenting a strategic opportunity for investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Rather than focusing only on deterrence-based migration policies, Malta and its EU partners should advocate for long-term solutions that address root causes – economic instability, climate adaptation and governance.

While border security remains a component of EU migration policy, the current reactive approach is unsustainable. Any migration strategy that fails to address the economic and institutional foundations of displacement will be temporary at best. The emphasis should be on ensuring that African-led solutions remain central, rather than externally imposed measures that lack local legitimacy.

Malta’s tenure on the United Nations Security Council (2023–2024) reinforced its commitment to multilateral diplomacy, regional stability and sustainable development. However, Malta’s impact in the Sahel will not come from direct intervention but through its role in EU policy discussions, its diplomatic networks and its ability to advocate for governance-driven stability.

It is important to recognise Malta’s constraints. Unlike Norway or Switzerland, it lacks a long-standing track record in mediation or a direct diplomatic footprint in the Sahel. However, its neutrality and Mediterranean positioning give it leverage in aligning EU resources with African-led initiatives.

The Sahel is not a distant crisis – it is shaping the Mediterranean’s future. The withdrawal of European forces, the rise of new regional alliances and the expanding reach of extremist threats demand a recalibrated response. For Malta, this is an opportunity to shape EU-African partnerships – not as a dominant power but as a pragmatic contributor to long-term stability.

Churchill once said: “To each, there comes a moment…when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to their talents.” For Malta, that moment may be now and its role in the Sahel must be grounded in realism, long-term vision and collaborative diplomacy.

Charles Sultana is a senior diplomat serving within Malta’s ministry for foreign affairs and tourism, currently focusing on African affairs. He has previously served as Malta’s ambassador to Kuwait, Egypt and Qatar, as well as a non-resident ambassador to Sudan and Malta’s representative to the African Union and the League of Arab States. The views expressed are his personal opinions.