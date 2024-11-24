Malta has expressed satisfaction over an agreement reached among UN countries about climate action, however, it called for greater effort on mitigation measures.

“We are satisfied that after two long weeks of discussions and negotiations, and despite initial fears that no agreement would be reached, a final effort has led to a consensus among United Nations countries on global initiatives addressing climate action,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said in reaction to the COP29 agreement reached in Baku.

This agreement will see a tripling of funding to the most vulnerable countries - from $100 billion to $300 billion by 2035.

“This COP particularly focused on the financing to be provided annually to the most vulnerable countries to address the impacts of climate change.

"Malta was among the countries insisting that, while more funding is necessary, there should also be more contributors to this fund, which should consist of both public and private sources.”

Dalli and her Austrian counterpart negotiated on behalf of the European Union when it came to the declaration on the global goal for adaptation.

However, on the aspect of mitigation - initiatives that the minister believes could genuinely reduce emissions - there was little to no progress.

“It is satisfying to have reached a strong agreement on adaptation and global goals to help countries adapt to climate change.

"However, it was evident that certain countries showed little appetite for initiatives that could truly address mitigation and thus reduce emissions,” Dalli said, adding that many countries continued to rely on coal and oil, such as heavy fuel oil, for energy production.