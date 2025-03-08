The Malta Society of Model Makers is hosting a model exhibition featuring warplanes, figures, cars, tanks, ships, dioramas and engineering-related models in various scales at Notre Dame Gate, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa, from March 15 to 23.

A highlight is the figure section, which showcases hand-painted soldiers from various historical regiments and armies. These figures are presented as standalone pieces, in vignettes or within dioramas, each meticulously painted in historically accurate military uniforms by society members.

A bust of British prime minister Winston Churchill.

Visitors will also have the chance to observe modellers as they build their models, allowing for direct interaction and insight into the techniques and tools used.

The Malta Society of Model Makers has been holding an annual exhibition since its foundation in 2003. Over the years, it has solidified its presence in the local community through regular lectures, meetings and exhibitions. The society’s primary mission remains to support and mentor young modellers, helping them refine their skills and achieve better results.

Exhibition opening hours are weekdays from 9am to 6pm and weekends and public holidays from 9am to 7pm. On the final day, Sunday, March 23, the exhibition will close at 5pm.