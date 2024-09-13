Malta is set to splurge on Republic Day celebrations this year, with a large-scale public event to mark 50 years as a republic set to cost €2 million.

The event, planned for St George's Square in Valletta this December, is part of an initiative by Fondazzjonijiet Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FĊN) which will include an educational and cultural campaign across various platforms.

The FĊN has issued a design contest, with a call for proposals setting a budget of €2 million.

In its tender document, FĊN says that the programme and initiatives have to be produced with the aim "to instil a sense of local pride and nostalgia" in the Maltese population.

The programme must include an educational outreach programme and should showcase the significance of this historic date, clearly communicate the rationale behind why it is commemorated and the intrinsic importance of Malta's status as a Republic.

The campaign will also use television, radio, outdoor advertising and digital channels "to engage the Maltese public with key historical moments that have shaped the nation's identity".

Celebrations will then culminate in an official ceremony to be staged in St. George's Square, Valletta.

The event is also set to be broadcast on local media to expand the celebration's reach to the broader Maltese community.

Submissions for proposals are being received until September 30.

Malta is marking several anniversaries with important political connotations this year, including 60 years since Independence, 45 years since the closure of the naval base and the 20th anniversary of Malta joining the European Union.