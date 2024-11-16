Since 2021, Malta has been actively participating in the European Commission’s 9th Framework Programme funding research and innovation, namely Horizon Europe.

With an ambitious budget of €93.5 billion, Horizon Europe aims to tackle critical global challenges such as climate change, while helping to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The programme also fosters collaboration between universities, businesses, research institutions, public entities and NGOs across various countries, creating opportunities for shared growth and progress through research.

Malta’s performance in Horizon Europe

Malta has made impressive strides in accessing Horizon Europe opportunities. To date, local entities have participated in a total of 745 eligible proposals, reflecting the country’s growing commitment to leveraging international research opportunities. Out of these proposals, 57 unique Maltese participants contributed to 179 successful project participations, resulting in 141 grant agreements.

These projects have brought a total net contribution of €43.54 million to the Maltese research community. With an overall success rate of nearly 17.58%, Malta is performing above the current EU average success rate of 14.51%, highlighting the country’s ability to remain competitive in a highly-challenging research landscape.

A comparative look: Horizon Europe vs Horizon 2020

A comparison between Malta’s participation in the Horizon Europe programme and its predecessor, Horizon 2020 (2013-2020), highlights Malta’s rapid and substantial progress. During Horizon 2020, 82 unique Maltese participants contributed to 267 successful project participations, leading to 194 grant agreements. The total net contribution from Horizon 2020 was €37.52 million, with a success rate of 13.80%, compared to the EU average of 12.38% at that time.

These comparative figures highlight that Malta has already surpassed its own previous performance in Horizon 2020, despite Horizon Europe still being in its mid-term phase. This achievement bodes well for Malta’s final results when the programme ends in 2027. The upcoming work programmes for 2025 and 2026 to 2027 will provide even more opportunities upon which Maltese researchers and stakeholders can capitalise.

Supporting Maltese stakeholders through Xjenza Malta

Horizon Europe is represented locally by the Framework Programme Unit (FPU) within Xjenza Malta, the national research and innovation agency. The FPU houses Horizon Europe’s National Contact Points (NCPs), which cover all the areas of the programme. NCPs provide specialised knowledge, guidance, invaluable support and expertise to encourage local stakeholders to participate in the programme’s diverse funding calls.

To further boost this support, Xjenza Malta has also launched several schemes aimed at increasing and strengthening the participation by local participants in the programme. Five key support schemes are currently available. These include support to Maltese coordinators for: proposal writing; training for incoming post-doctoral researchers; a networking scheme; support for individual high-profile researchers; and support for start-ups and SMEs through mentoring and training.

These support schemes target specific areas of the Horizon Europe programme, including areas in which Maltese stakeholders have traditionally been less competitive.

The impact of Malta’s involvement in Horizon Europe

Malta’s growing involvement in Horizon Europe is contributing to strengthening the country’s research and innovation landscape. By participating in cutting-edge research collaborations with leading EU organisations, Malta is enhancing its research capabilities, while fostering economic growth and job creation.

The funded projects cover a wide range of critical research areas, including health, culture, climate change, clean energy, mobility, digital transformation, civil security, agriculture and the environment. These projects not only address key national priorities but also contribute to the larger global challenges outlined in the Horizon Europe programme.

A call to action

Xjenza Malta, through the NCPs, is committed to supporting the Maltese research community in all the activities related to the Horizon Europe programme. The NCPs regularly organise workshops, information days and client meetings, providing personalised assistance to local researchers and entities interested in applying for funding, as well as being available for all kinds of queries and support.

Maltese researchers and organisations are encouraged to take advantage of the funding opportunities available within Horizon Europe. The success stories achieved so far demonstrate Malta’s ability to excel in this competitive field.

For more information or to explore how your organisation can benefit from Horizon Europe, contact Xjenza Malta at https://xjenzamalta.mt.

Mark Meilak is deputy director of the Framework Programme Unit at Xjenza Malta.