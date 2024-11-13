There is no doubt that our environment greatly affects the development of different generations. The way kids born in the 1980s grew up into 40-somethings is incredibly different from the way children are growing up today. Digital obsession, contemporary lifestyles, family dynamics, environmental and financial climates - these are but a few of the elements which have greatly impacted and shaped us over the years. And yet, despite the great differences between generations, there are some universal aspects to humanity that withstand the test of time. Empathy, ambition, fear, joy; feelings; dreams and love. Our great-grandparents experienced these – and our kids do so today, as will our grandchildren – the cycle goes on.

The myths of Ancient Greece need no introduction, but they are unique for this same reason. They too have stood the test of time and the reason for it is that they treat these same aspects of the human condition, which are universal, in a way that makes them relevant for any generation. They have large scale canvasses - their backdrop might be a war, a community in peril or a quest for fabled treasure, but at their heart, they speak of the personal. They tackle issues that affect us all: greed, love, jealousy, fairness, even the loss of loved ones. Myths and legends have a way of connecting with these feelings in an entertaining and humanistic way.

These age-old stories have a very special place in the heart of Maltese author and play-wright Saviour Pirotta, who is mostly known around Europe for his widely translated The Orchard Book of First Greek Myths. Over the years it has become something of a phenomenon, for which he still receives fan mail 20 years after its first publication. The book is still in print in various countries and is used by schools when studying Ancient Greece. Attempting his own take on a massively familiar subject was risky but thankfully the book connected with its intended audience and it went on to become his first bestseller.

Saviour, a theatre-lover since childhood, emigrated to England in the early-eighties to pursue a writing career, and has lived there ever since. Having moved around the UK a fair bit, working in different theatres and with a number of prominent children’s illustrators such as Chris Riddell and Jane Ray. He is now a published author in over 30 countries and has several novels and theatre shows under his belt. A handful of literary awards and a number of sold-out spectacles later, he is now in Malta for the staging of Miti Miti, after many years of not working on the local scene. Miti Miti is a show he has written for Teatru Malta based on his versions of the Greek myths, which is being staged at the newly refurbished Teatru Salesjan this weekend and the following one.

Miti Miti is a project created jointly by Saviour and Sean Buhagiar – Teatru Malta’s Artistic Director who is also directing. Saviour is the main writer of the show but he insists that Miti Miti is very much like the Borg in Star Trek; its hive mind absorbs the many voices and ideas of artists involved in the show .

Unlike books, which tend to be the work of one author and his editor, theatre writing is very much a collaborative process. “Everyone involved brings something to the table, and following a number of read-throughs with the actors and the production team in the summer, I took everyone’s new ideas and suggestions to rewrite and adapt accordingly, and I’m now incredibly thrilled to see what Sean and his team have done to the stories to deliver them effectively to an audience”, shares Saviour.

Miti Miti, a co-production with ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People, takes Saviour’s impactful story-telling to another magical level, with the music composed by the brilliant Mro Albert Garzia paired with James Dimech’s innovative set, prop and costume design. This production is not just for children; it’s a family show, but can only happen with the input of the children themselves, as they decide which of the Greek Myths they want to watch in every performance. This happens thanks to an innovative voting-system in the style of Rude Goldberg, engineered by Albert Garzia and Keith Galea. The actors’ movement is to the direction of Jacob Piccinino, and this will be Teatru Malta’s Ensemble debut production. Rebecca Camilleri, Philip Leone Ganado, Michela Farrugia, Sandie von Brockdorff and Christian Scicluna are no newbies to the stage or screen, but as Teatru Malta’s first in-house actor group, they have worked together for months to bring together a spectacle the kids will not easily forget. This show will bring a myriad of emotions to Teatru Salesjan and is expected to transport children and their accompanying parents to a land of mystery.

When asked to pick a favourite story, Saviour hesitated, for fear of swaying the vote, however his hope is for children to take away with them the value of empathy. He explains: “If there’s a feeling I want the audience to take away from the shows, it’s one of empathy, and I hope it also goes away with the knowledge there is a place for everyone in the world and that we should conduct our lives with confidence and dignity.”

Miti Miti is a collaboration between Teatru Malta and ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People, and is being performed at Teatru Salesjan, Sliema, with public shows on November 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, with a number of shows per day. Tickets can be found from ziguzajg.org