Ten restaurants in Malta accounted for almost a third of the spending by certified ultra-rich customers, according to numbers published by Insignia.

Insignia provides credit card and concierge services to ultra-high net worth individuals, who typically earn more than €40 million per year.

According to data being made public, Insignia customers spent almost €204,000 in Malta on restaurants throughout 2023, out of 1,865 transactions logged from over 400 restaurants.

Beefbar, an international restaurant brand with presence in Bugibba and Valletta, topped the list, earning around six per cent of the total spend.

The other big hitters were, in this order: Caviar and Bull, Port 21, Sciacca Grill, San Giuliano, Phoenicia Hotel, Portopalo Restaurant, Manta, Lore & Fitch and Medasia.

These 10 restaurants accounted for 29% of the entire spend by Insignia customers throughout 2023.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the number of transactions, a number of fast-food restaurants top the list instead, with healthy juice franchise Dr Juice in first place, followed by Sphinx Pastizzeria, Drift Meze, Eeetwell and McDonald’s. Each of these accounted for more than 30 transactions by Insignia card holders.

The five most popular hotels in Malta according to Insignia customers.

In June, Insignia announced the five most popular hotels in Malta according to their customers, since 2016. These were: The Hilton, Rosselli, The Phoenicia, Iniala Harbour House and the Westin Dragonara.

