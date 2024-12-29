Malta was a voice for the vulnerable and a champion of peace in its two-year membership of the UN Security Council, which ends this week, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

“As Malta concludes its two-year tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the nation reflects on a term defined by principled leadership, multilateral engagement, and unwavering commitment to international peace and security,” he said in a statement.

Malta, he added, upheld its pledge to be a force for good on the global stage.

During its tenure, the Security Council convened 560 formal meetings and adopted 91 resolutions. Malta played an active role in advancing critical global issues, including protecting civilians in conflict zones, addressing humanitarian needs, and tackling the impacts of climate change.

“Malta leaves the UNSC table with a profound sense of pride, having positively contributed to advancing the principles of the UN Charter and upholding the trust placed in us by the international community. Our work reflects Malta’s enduring dedication to dialogue, peace, and multilateralism. As Malta concludes its term, we remain resolute in our commitment to global peace and security, ready to continue contributing as a voice for inclusion and cooperation on the world stage,” Borg said.

Malta presided over the Security Council twice, hosting various debates on pressing issues. During its February 2023 presidency, Malta emphasised the protection of children in conflict and the security implications of sea-level rise. In April 2024, under Malta’s presidency, discussions on humanitarian access for children and youth-driven solutions to Mediterranean security challenges gained prominence.

The Foreign Ministry also pointed out that in 2023, Malta spearheaded Resolution 2712 on the Middle East, enabling humanitarian corridors and securing the release of 105 hostages—a breakthrough after nearly a decade of diplomatic impasse. Through Resolution 2744, Malta overhauled the Focal Point Mechanism, ensuring that sanctions—an essential foreign policy tool—retain their credibility through processes for review, adjustment, or removal.

Similarly, Resolution 2766, authored by Malta and recently adopted, addressed gaps in child protection, earning co-sponsorship from over 100 Member States and reinforcing Malta’s leadership on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC).

The ministry said Malta’s two-year term was underpinned by three major thematic priorities: Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC), Climate Security, and Women, Peace and Security.

Malta advanced resolutions addressing grave violations against children and facilitated field missions to conflict zones. "By emphasising climate change as a security threat, Malta fostered dialogue on its far-reaching global impacts. Furthermore, Malta elevated women’s voices, safeguarded their roles in peace processes, and bolstered inclusive policy language across UNSC mandates," the ministry said.