Malta was named the world’s best diving destination at the boot Düsseldorf Dive Awards 2025, held at the world’s largest yacht and water sports trade fair.

The Maltese Islands were lauded for their exceptional offerings and conditions for divers, including a unique variety of wreck dive sites and underwater experiences, the Malta Tourism Authority said.

This recognition was determined by a panel of expert judges, including chief editors from renowned diving publications such as Divemaster, PLONGEZ!, TAUCHEN, and Taucher.net. The international diving community also played a role through a public voting process.

Competing in the Destination category, Malta outshone other contenders with its professional diving infrastructure and unparalleled opportunities for divers of all levels, the MTA said.

Malta’s appeal as a diving destination lies in its perfect combination of natural and cultural treasures. The Maltese islands offer year-round diving opportunities, stunning underwater landscapes, world-class diving sites and attractions such as the Underwater Malta virtual museum, it added.

Malta boasts over 40 diving centres catering for all levels, supported by two decompression chambers for safety.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority said the award reflected Malta's commitment to excellence in tourism and environmental preservation.