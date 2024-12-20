Postal services across the country will be closed on Boxing Day and the day after New Year’s Day, MaltaPost announced on Friday.

In a statement, the postal operator said “all post offices will be closed and there will be no collection or delivery of mail on Thursday 26 December 2024 and on Thursday 2 January 2025.”

Operations are set to resume on Friday December 27 and Friday January 3, respectively.

The company also announced the opening of a new sub post office on Triq Dun M. Mifsud in Santa Luċija.

Postal services including sending local and international mail, collecting parcels, buying stamps, paying bills and arranging money orders will be facilitated at the new sub post office, it said.

The new office will start offering services on Monday December 31, and will be open from 8:30am until 12pm Monday to Saturday.

The new sub post office may be found at: 5, “Home Essence”, Triq Dun M. Mifsud, Santa Luċija SLC 1440.