Maltese journalist Christoph Schwaiger has won a live journalism competition in Potsdam and will now participate in a similar competition for the whole of Germany.

He gave a live stage presentation featuring the disinformation and hatred campaigns that targeted slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Journalists from Italy, Bulgaria, Georgia, Denmark, and Ukraine also took part in the 'Reporter Slam' competition hosted by Headliner, a German organisation that combines journalism and culture to create inspiring stage shows.