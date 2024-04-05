Maritime expert David Attard has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Messina University for his contribution to maritime issues.

The prestigious title is conferred by the university to personalities who have distinguished themselves for excellence in their scientific and professional work in a particular scientific field.

Prof David Attard receives his award.

"Your dedication to international maritime law and support for academic excellence are truly commendable," maritime professor Francesca Pellegrino said during the ceremony.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg also praised Attard for his achievements.

"As the former director of IMO IMLI for over three decades, Attard has trained government officials from 143 states, leaving an indelible mark on the development of maritime law, and he also served as a judge for over a decade at the UN International Law of the Sea Tribunal."

In 2020, Attard was re-elected as judge at the international tribunal of the Convention on the Law of the Sea after obtaining the highest number of votes.