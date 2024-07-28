On July 4, Maltese performer Julienne Restall graduated with a second upper class Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Contemporary Performance Practice from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Restall was a recipient of the Malta Arts Scholarship throughout her time at the Conservatoire.

The course was four years in length and included exposure to multiple disciplines that crossed contemporary art and theatre, and taught students how to engage in a communal and ecological practice.

During her studies, she specialised in visual theatre-making and performed her graduation show On Shifting Ground at the Centre for Contemporary Arts in Glasgow in February. She also presented her dissertation entitled ‘What ingredients of the warmup transform a group of individuals into a collective, devised theatre ensemble? A warmup recipe for generating ensemble’.

Restall has performed locally with Teatru Malta in their trilingual musical VII (Sette) and their recent production FiDo, as well as with the New Victorians in MARA, having toured with them to the Edinburgh Fringe and Vault Festival.

She will now be working on original theatre works for audiences between Scotland, where she is based, and the Maltese islands. Restall says she is very thankful for the support that her parents, Joseph and Simone, the rest of her family, and her partner Hayden and his family have shown her throughout her course.

