Maltese prisoners are to travel to Rome next year to participate in Jubilee 2025 “Pilgrims of Hope" events at the Vatican. One of the events will be addressed at prisoners from across the world.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, who are currently in Rome, had a meeting with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech.

Bilateral relations were discussed, the Home Ministry said. It added that the Rome visit by prisoners would be part of their rehabilitation process.

The Maltese delegation, which also included Ambassador Frank Zammit, also attended a general audience with Pope Francis. The Malta police band participated.