Christine Dalli.Christine Dalli.

Maltese soprano Christine Dalli sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Juventus on Tuesday evening.

The match was played before a crowd of 26,700 at the Jan Breydelstadion.

"I am incredibly honoured to have been given this opportunity to sing at such a prestigious event," she said later. "Hearing the crowd joining me was truly an unforgettable experience. I think it was my biggest chorus ever... Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and it was amazing to be part of that energy." 

