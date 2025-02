A 22-year-old man died in a jacuzzi in a residence on Triq Viani, Sliema, on Friday.

The police said they were informed that the Norwegian national needed assistance at around 10.15am.

Police officers and Mater Dei medical staff found the man passed out. He was given first aid, but was unfortunately certified dead on site.

A magisterial inquiry is being led by Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici.

Police investigations are ongoing, however, the death does not seem suspicious.