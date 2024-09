A man died at his private residence in Tarxien on Tuesday, after suffering head injuries while carrying out some work there.

The police said in a statement the man, 23, was injured at the residence on Triq il-Witja at around 5pm.

He was given first aid on site by the Civil Protection Department and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified dead soon after.

A magisterial inquiry is ongoing, while the police are looking into understanding the dynamics of the incident.