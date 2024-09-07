A 28-year-old is in critical condition after he smashed a truck into a tree and wall in Paola on Friday night.

The man, who lives in St Julian’s, was driving an Isuzu Elf truck on Triq il-Palma when he lost control of the vehicle at around 7.30pm, the police said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene. Firefighters intervened to extract him from the smashed vehicle.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is also under way.