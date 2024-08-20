A 29-year-old man died after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Dwejra beach, Gozo, on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the incident happened at around 1.30 pm at Dwejra beach, located within the limits of San Lawrenz, Gozo.

The police immediately went to the scene, where some people at the bay indicated where the man, a Ukrainian man, was last seen in the sea.

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta and Civil Protection were called on site to help with the search.

Following a three-hour search, the body was spotted in the sea and lifted back to shore at Mġarr port.

Magistrate Simone Grech is holding an inquiry. Police are investigating.