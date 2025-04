A 53-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday while carrying out restoration work in a Pietà building.

The police said the Moroccan national from St Paul's Bay was injured at around 1pm.

The accident was reported in a building on Triq San Luqa in Pietà.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, were it transpired he had suffered serious injuries.

Investigations by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are ongoing.