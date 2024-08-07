A 64-year-old man was grievously injured yesterday after colliding with a car on Regional Road in Msida yesterday.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said that the Swieqi resident had been driving a Piaggio Vespa at around 6pm on Tuesday when he collided with a Peugeot Tweet being driven by a 25-year-old man from St Julian's.

The man was assisted by a medical team on site and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where his injuries were certified.

A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.