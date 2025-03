A 75-year-old man was seriously injured when he crashed into a wall on Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija, on Monday morning.

The police said the accident was reported at 7am.

The man - from Għajnsielem - was driving a Daihatsu Terios.

He was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.