A 79-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car on Triq il-Qawra, St Paul's Bay.

The police said in a statement the man, from St Paul's Bay, was driving a Toyota Passo.

He crashed into a Toyota Coaster driven by a 53-year-old man from the same locality.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei.

Police investigations are ongoing.