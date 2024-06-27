An 80-year-old man who was seriously injured in a Swieqi explosion on Sunday morning has died, the police said on Thursday.

The explosion, caused by a gas tank leak in a garage on Triq il-Qantar was reported at around 7am.

The man, who suffered burns in the explosion and ensuing fire, had been given first aid on site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police said the man died at hospital.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.