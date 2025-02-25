A man defrauded several non-EU workers by taking their money with the promise of securing them jobs to be able to obtain a work permit, a court heard on Tuesday.

Kenneth Portelli, 43, pleaded not guilty to forgery and fraud.

He was charged with involvement in defrauding several Indian applicants and forging the signatures of employers onto employment applications submitted to Identita, the government agency responsible for permits.

Police Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuting, explained how Portelli formed part of a network. A woman, who was involved in the racket, had been sentenced and would be testifying against him, he said.

Portelli was remanded in police custody.

No further details were given in court.