A 34-year-old man admitted to threatening his ex partner and a friend of hers after finding they had exchanged disparaging messages about him.

The man, a driver from Żurrieq, was arraigned in front of Magistrate Victor Axiaq on Sunday, charged with threatening and insulting his former girlfriend and a friend of hers.

It emerged the former couple had something of a turbulent on-and-off relationship but had been on speaking terms until recently.

That was until he discovered the messages his former partner had sent to her friend about him, which he said hurt his feelings and caused him to react.

Defense lawyer Franco Debono said that the man had admitted his guilt immediately and fully cooperated with the police and had shown remorse for his actions.

The man told the police that he never had any intention of harming her and had no intention of contacting her further.

When the punishment of a conditional discharge was suggested by the defense, prosecuting inspector Sherona Buhagiar agreed this would be appropriate.

He was conditionally discharged for two years.

