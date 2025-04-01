A private security officer is awaiting sentencing after admitting to having sent messages to the police, threatening to shoot on planes and people.

His actions appeared to be aimed at drawing police attention to a romance scam he fell victim to.

Daniel Portelli, 42 of Birżebbuġa was arraigned on Tuesday and accused of causing others to fear that violence would be used against them and threatening the police.

Prosecuting police inspector Roxanne Tabone said an investigation kicked off after the police received messages through their Facebook page from a fake profile.

In his messages, the person claimed that officers from the counter-terrorism unit had taken his things, and unless they returned them, he would go to the airport and shoot at aircraft and people.

The inspector said the Facebook profile was already under investigation since similar threats were made in January. At the time, the accused had threatened to launch drone attacks. His home was searched but no drones were found. An inspection of his mobile phone had revealed six fake profiles belonging to him.

In his messages to the police, the man sent videos of damage to an aircraft, which was actually caused by a bird strike.

The man had claimed that he was the victim of a scam and was seeking to attract the police attention to the case.

In one of his messages, he told the police: “Once you don’t care about what they did to me, then I do not care about other people.”

Sources told Times of Malta that the accused was an alleged victim of a romance scam but never filed a police report about it.

In his police statement following his arrest it emerged that the things allegedly “taken” during the January police search were later found elsewhere in his Birżebbuga apartment or an Msida apartment where he lives with his mother.

On Tuesday, Portelli was also charged with simulating an offence, spreading false news and misusing computer equipment.

He pleaded guilty.

His lawyer, Rachel Tua, told the court that her client had not intended to hurt anyone. She asked for a suspended sentence in his regard.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit asked the accused whether he understood the consequences of pleading guilty.

“You do realise it is not normal to send such messages?” the court asked, as it questioned whether security officers were screened before being issued a licence.

The court appointed a probation officer to carry out a pre-sentencing report.

The man was granted bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book once a week. Inspectors Roxanne Tabone and Mohammed Shurrab prosecuted. Lawyer Rachel Tua assisted the accused.