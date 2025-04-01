The impact of a large section of a cliff collapse at St Peter's Pool, Delimara late on Wednesday night, has been recorded on the University of Malta's seismic stations.

The Seismic Monitoring and Research Group at the Department of Geosciences has established that the rockfall happened at 11.43pm.

The collapse sent debris and large boulders tumbling onto the rocks below, an area particularly popular with bathers.

Seismic data was collected from monitoring stations located at Xrobb l-Għaġin, Wied Dalam, and Ħaġar Qim Temples.

The department's three seismic stations.

The location method used is known as triangulation, which uses the time of arrival of the seismic wave at each station, the station locations and the seismic wave velocity in the rocks.

This information provides crucial insights into the timing and dynamics of the collapse, reinforcing the importance of continuous seismic monitoring in Malta’s coastal regions.

The Delimara peninsula, composed of middle and upper globigerina limestone, is known for its susceptibility to rapid erosion, leading to rockfalls.