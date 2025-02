A man was arrested in Paceville late on Friday after he was seen throwing a packet containing drugs under a vehicle.

The police said in a statement the man, 26, was spotted loitering on Triq Santu Wistin.

He threw away the packet - allegedly containing cocaine and cannabis ready for trafficking - when he was approached by two officers patrolling the area. He also resisted arrest.

One of the officers was slightly injured during the scuffle.

The man is expected to be arraigned on Sunday.