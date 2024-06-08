A man was remanded in custody on Saturday after he was charged with attacking two workers with a screwdriver during an argument that ensued when he could not pass with his car where the victims were working.

Emanuel Sciberras, 63, from Żurrieq, pleaded not guilty to attacking two men with a screwdriver.

Magistrate Monica Vella heard the incident happened on Friday when Sciberras was driving through his hometown. He could not pass because the victims happened to be on site working there.

However, he insisted on driving through but as soon as he drove past, an argument broke out, he got out of the car and allegedly attacked the pair with a screwdriver, injuring them in the process.

The defence said there were conflicting versions of what really happened.

Magistrate Vella turned down a request for bail and the man was remanded in custody.