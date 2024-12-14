A man is under arrest on the suspicion of having tried to break into the Gozo Cathedral in the middle of the night this week.

He is to be charged before Magistrate Brigitte Sultana in the Gozo law courts at 4.30pm on Saturday, the police said in a statement.

The suspect is one of two people believed to be involved in the attempted break-in.

Police received a report at 5am on Wednesday morning that two men were trying to break into the cathedral in the Ċittadella. Eyewitnesses described seeing two masked men trying to force the cathedral door open. They were unable to do so and they ran away when a security officer showed up.

The police tracked one of the suspects to a Żebbuġ property. On Friday morning, officers moved in and arrested him.