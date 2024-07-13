A 23-year-old who was stopped in Valletta for driving up a one-way road, was arrested following a search yielding 90g of cannabis.

The police said in a statement the man - arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking - is expected to be charged in court on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said the man was arrested during a routine patrol on Triq Melita on Thursday at around 4pm.

The officers stopped the man to issue a fine when his behaviour raised further suspicion.

A search yielded 90 of cocaine and some cash.