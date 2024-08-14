Updated 3pm

A 57-year-old man who on Wednesday was found dead outside an Msida garage after suffering an electric shock has been identified as Lawrence Piscopo.

The police said Piscopo was discovered dead at about 5am on Triq Anton Inglott.

According to initial investigations, Piscopo was washing cars when he was electrocuted.

Tributes for Piscopo soon flooded social media, with his brothers among those bidding farewell.

Piscopo worked at the home decor shop B4 Group, which said it would close its Mosta showroom out of respect for him.

“It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of a dear colleague and friend for many years, Laurence Piscopo, who passed away this morning,” B4 Group said.

The Immaculate Conception of Our Lady Church in Ħamrun also paid tribute to Piscopo. For the past two years Piscopo chaired the parish pastoral council.

The church offered its prayers to the late Piscopo, his wife Ann, his children and his family.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry.